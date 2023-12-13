Wednesday, December 13, 2023
The-Oak-at-Katy-Park
Located at 24720 Morton Ranch Road across the street from the Katy Park & Athletic Fields, The Oak at Katy Park is part of a 54-acre master-planned project known as The Market at Katy Park. A 120,000-square-foot H-E-B grocery store will anchor the retail component of the project and is scheduled to open early next year.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Wayfinder, Read King Break Ground on 348-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — A partnership between two developers, Austin-based Wayfinder Real Estate and Houston-based Read King Commercial Real Estate, has broken ground on The Oak at Katy Park, a 348-unit multifamily project in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The site is located within the 54-acre Market at Katy Park master-planned development. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, pickleball court and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Meeks Architects is designing the project, and OHT Construction is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for early 2025.

