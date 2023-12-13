Wayfinder, Read King Break Ground on 348-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

KATY, TEXAS — A partnership between two developers, Austin-based Wayfinder Real Estate and Houston-based Read King Commercial Real Estate, has broken ground on The Oak at Katy Park, a 348-unit multifamily project in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The site is located within the 54-acre Market at Katy Park master-planned development. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, pickleball court and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Meeks Architects is designing the project, and OHT Construction is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for early 2025.