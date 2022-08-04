REBusinessOnline

Wayfinder Real Estate Sells 321-Unit Troubadour Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Troubadour-Apartments-Austin

Troubadour Apartments in Austin totals 321 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based development and investment firm Wayfinder Real Estate has sold Troubadour, a 321-unit apartment community in Austin. The newly built property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with 16 residences reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, multiple courtyards, an outdoor movie theater and a rooftop terrace. Preleasing of Troubadour began in January, and Wayfinder expects the property to reach a stabilized occupancy rate of 93 percent by the end of the month. An affiliate of Austin-based Christopher Investment Co. purchased the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

