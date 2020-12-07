REBusinessOnline

Waypoint Real Estate Acquires Apartment Complex in Daytona Beach for $57.1M

Communal amenities at Tomoka Pointe include a business center, pool, resident lounge, 24-hour fitness center and a clubhouse.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Waypoint Real Estate Investments has acquired Tomoka Pointe, a 276-unit apartment complex in Daytona Beach, for $57.1 million. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a business center, pool, resident lounge, 24-hour fitness center and a clubhouse. The asset is situated at 1317 Tomoka Town Center Drive, five miles west of downtown Daytona Beach. The seller, Tomoka Pointe Housing LP, delivered the community in 2019. Scott Ramey, Erik Bjornson and Patrick Dufour of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

