BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Locally based owner Wayside Investment Group has completed renovations of the 82-room Extended Stay Suites America hotel in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The project involved upgrades to guestrooms’ kitchens, furniture and bedding, as well as enhancements of amenity spaces, including the lobby, pool and fitness center. Wayside also outfitted the three-story hotel with new lighting fixtures, wall coverings, flooring and signage.