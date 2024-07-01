WDC Properties Sells 30-Unit Clara Flats Multifamily Community in Camas, Washington

CAMAS, WASH. — Portland, Oregon-based WDC Properties has completed the disposition of Clara Flats, a mixed-use multifamily property in Camas, just across the Columbia River from Portland. An undisclosed, out-of-state buyer acquired the asset for $11.9 million.

Located at 608 NE Birch St., the two-building Clara Flats features 30 apartments and two fully leased retail spaces. Completed in 2020, the property features mountain and river views.

Jordan Carter, Clay Newton and Tyler Linn of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the deal.