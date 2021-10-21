WDG to Develop 630,000 SF Industrial Park in Statesville, North Carolina

Statesville Commerce Center will offer access to Interstates 77, 40 and 85 and will feature two Class A buildings.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Williams Development Group (WDG) plans to break ground on Statesville Commerce Center, a 630,000-square-foot speculative industrial park in Statesville. Grant Miller, Rob Speir and Justin Smith of Colliers | Charlotte have been hired by WDG to lease and market the property.

Statesville Commerce Center will offer access to Interstates 77, 40 and 85 and will feature two Class A buildings with Building 1 set to include 370,136 square feet, 36-foot clear heights, 72 dock-high doors and 145 trailer spaces. Building 2 will include 263,701 square feet, 32-foot clear heights, 33 dock-high doors and 73 trailer spaces. Both buildings will feature an ESFR fire suppression system and LED lighting. Building 1 and 2 are slated for completion by 2023.

WDG and Colliers | Charlotte are collaborating on this project with Merriman-Schmitt Architects Inc., Oak Engineering and Landmark Builders. Statesville Commerce Center is WDG’s fifth development in North Carolina following projects in Greensboro, Whitsett, Winston-Salem and High Point.