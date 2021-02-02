Wealth Management Firm Signs 11,318 SF Office Lease in Chicago

Brownson, Rehmus & Foxworth will occupy space on the 18th floor of The Franklin.

CHICAGO — Brownson, Rehmus & Foxworth (BRF), a privately held wealth management company, has signed an 11,318-square-foot office lease to occupy space on the 18th floor at 227 W. Monroe St. in Chicago. Known as The Franklin, the two-building complex totals approximately 2.5 million square feet. It features a conference center, health club, underground parking and ground-level retail space. BRF will relocate from 200 S. Wacker Drive this summer. Tony Karmin and Corby Marx of Colliers International represented BRF in the lease transaction. Carey Spignese of Tishman Speyer Properties represented building ownership.