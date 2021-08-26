REBusinessOnline

Weaver Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease in Houston’s Galleria District

HOUSTON — Accounting firm Weaver has signed a 60,000-square-foot office lease for its new headquarters at Five Post Oak Park, a 28-story building in Houston’s Galleria district. Weaver will relocate from a 43,000-square-foot space at Wesleyan Tower beginning in May 2022. CP Group, a developer and operator of mixed-use projects throughout the Southern United States, recently purchased the building in partnership with Miami-based Rialto Capital.

