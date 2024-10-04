Friday, October 4, 2024
Weaver & Tidwell Signs 36,500 SF Office Lease Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Weaver & Tidwell LLP has signed a 36,500-square-foot office lease expansion at PENN 1, a newly redeveloped office building in Midtown Manhattan. The accounting firm is expanding from an 8,000-square-foot space on the second floor to the entire 28th floor of the 55-story building. Neil Goldmacher and Michael Horn of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Josh Glick, Jared Silverman and Anthony Cugini represented the landlord, Vornado Realty Trust, on an internal basis.

