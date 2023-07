THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Construction firm Webber LLC has signed a 46,164-square-foot office lease renewal at Hughes Landing, a 79-acre campus located about 30 miles north of Houston in The Woodlands. Jerrod McQuain, Paul Penland and Mark Reilly of JLL represented Webber in the lease negotiations. Robert Parsley, Norman Munoz and Jillian Fredericks of Colliers represented the landlord, The Howard Hughes Corp.