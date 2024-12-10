Tuesday, December 10, 2024
DevelopmentRetailTexas

Weber & Co. to Develop 225,000 SF Shopping Center in Little Elm, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LITTLE ELM, TEXAS — Locally based developer Weber & Co. will build a 225,000-square-foot shopping center in Little Elm, located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Target will anchor the center, which will be known as Bates Town Crossing in honor of the family that originally owned the site. Davidson Bogel Real Estate brokered the sale of the land on behalf of the Bates family and has been retained as the center’s leasing agent. A construction timeline was not announced, but Target plans to open by summer 2026.

