Webinar: Everything You Need to Know About the Single-Family Rental & Build-For-Rent Market

On Apr. 7, France Media hosted the “Everything You Need to Know About the Single-Family Rental & Build-For-Rent Market” webinar, sponsored by Walker & Dunlop. The single-family rental (SFR) and build-for-rent (BFR) space has generated excitement throughout the commercial real estate world.

This webinar brings together five expert panelists to answer the most pressing questions for this asset class: what to know about SFR and BFR verticals, issues and trends within the space, the sudden influx of institutional capital and where things might go from here.

See a list of some topics covered below:

SFR and BFR markets definitions/size

Factors driving growth (including changing demographic trends, COVID-19), occupancy levels and the most active markets

SFR/BFR rental rates and the pipeline of new supply in the asset class

Institutional capital/availability of financing/investment market layout for the SFR/BFR space

Overview on managing and maintaining SFR/BFR products and portfolios

Panelists:

David Howard, National Rental Home Council (moderator)

Keaton Merrell, Walker & Dunlop

Mark Peterson, SVN | SFRhub Advisors

Don Walker, John Burns Consulting

Jon Ellenzweig, Tricon Residential

Listen to hear what panelists think about this expanding asset class and how it related to multifamily.

