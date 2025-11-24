The November 18 France Media webinar “From Hype to Readiness — How Commercial Real Estate Firms Are Preparing for AI,” hosted by France Media and sponsored by Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital, offered a look at the realities of artificial intelligence (AI) within the industry. What can a year of AI use in commercial real estate tell us about implementation and tactics? Panelists touched on the limitations of general-purpose tools, as well as trending topics including safeguards, data privacy, accuracy and institutional control.

For professionals engaged in commercial real estate, the session highlighted practical ways AI can elevate both day-to-day efficiency and organizational sophistication (especially if efforts are backed up by a unified library of proprietary portfolio data).

Panelists discussed how purpose-built platforms can support underwriting, refinancing, internal reporting and ongoing asset optimization by using secure, updated data. The expert presenters gave concrete examples on how AI can act as an effort multiplier: it can strengthen accuracy, surface risks earlier and broaden the capabilities of team members. The included case study underscored real-world advantages, including improved reporting integrity, stronger oversight and better workflow automation.

Register here to watch this brief webinar to gain helpful insights on integrating new technology into overall strategies, plus lessons learned after a year of experimentation.

Panelists:

Trevor Albarran, VP of product, Lobby AI, Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital

Mark Kurowski, head of capital markets, Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital

Rob Finlay, founder & CEO (moderator), Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital

Webinar sponsor: This webinar is sponsored by Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital, which partners with mid-market commercial real estate owners, serving as trusted advisors for debt management.

For more information on this topic and more, subscribe to our commercial real estate newsletters.