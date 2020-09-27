Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook: How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?

(Panelists, clockwise from top left) Erin Johnston, Copaken Brooks; David E. Waters, Lathrop GPM LLP; Andy Crimmins, Crossroads Retail Group; Tyler Enders, Made in KC; Dan Lowe, Legacy Development; David Block, Block & Company.

The “Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook: How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?” webinar, hosted by Shopping Center Business and Heartland Real Estate Business, covers the impacts of COVID-19 and what panelists expect for the rest of 2020. Register to learn what retailers, restaurants owners and developers need to thrive, plus what our panelists anticipate for retail in the near future.

See a list of some topics covered below:

As a city that straddles state lines, how has Kansas City been impacted by the pandemic, compared with other Midwest markets?

What restrictions are in place for retailers and restaurants? How are retail property owners and tenants ensuring the safety of customers and staff?

What are property owners and managers doing to work with retail tenants during these difficult circumstances? What do retailers need to recover?

How will retail rents and property values be affected? What are the predictions for retail vacancy rates in the coming year?

What will be the impact on new development and investment sales in the retail sector in the near term?

Listen to hear what’s next for Kansas City and neighboring areas.

Panelists:

David E. Waters, Lathrop GPM LLP (moderator)

Erin Johnston, Copaken Brooks

Andy Crimmins, Crossroads Retail Group

Tyler Enders, Made in KC

Dan Lowe, Legacy Development

David Block, Block & Company

Webinar sponsors:

Block & Company, Inc.: Block & Company, Inc., Realtors is a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm in Kansas City, Missouri that specializes in sales and leasing, tenant/buyer representation, property development, commercial investments, property management and construction management services. Established in 1946, their brokerage firm has more than 73 years of experience assisting clients throughout the Midwest Region.

Crossroads Real Estate Group: Crossroads Real Estate Group is a boutique commercial real estate firm based in Kansas City. Retail, restaurant and entertainment expertise put them on the map, but their brokers have a wealth of experience in local, regional, and national brokerage and consulting.

While retail will always be their cornerstone, Crossroads has become known for its expertise in retail repositioning and redevelopment, investment sales, mixed use and most recently industrial and office brokerage.

