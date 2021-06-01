Webinar: Health at the Core: Real Estate Redefines Its Value Proposition

Posted on by in Hospitality, Multifamily, Retail, Video, Webinar

On May 26, France Media hosted the “Health at the Core: Real Estate Redefines Its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit” webinar, sponsored by The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). Panelists discussed what steps and metrics might be important to make those returning to offices, hotels, shopping malls, etc. feel safe and healthy. What can owners and operators do to adjust to a world where interior spaces suddenly have a new role — promoting wellness?

Listen to a results-oriented panel discussion on ratings and certifications, new expectations, best practices for communicating with occupants, as well as lasting changes we can expect in the pursuit of better, healthier buildings.

Register for this complimentary webinar to hear more on how industry leaders are making interior spaces a part of wellness.

See a list of some topics covered below:

Health safety ratings: systems, implementation, responding effectively

Communicating to occupants: important points to ​convey, messaging strategies

Indoor air: ventilation, filtration and air quality

Cost-effective retrofitting

Panelists:

Jessica Cooper, International WELL Building Institute (moderator)

Sara Neff, Kilroy Realty

Dana Schneider, Empire State Realty Trust

Paul Scialla, International WELL Building Institute

Webinar sponsor: The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world’s leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellbeing everywhere.

Listen to hear what panelists think about the future of building wellness and what can be done to make interior spaces help keep occupants safe and healthy.

For more information on this topic and more, subscribe to our commercial real estate newsletters.