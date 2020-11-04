Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook — How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?

Emily Durham, Waterman Steele Real Estate Advisors; Lacee Jacobs, Midway; David Luther, NewQuest Properties; Jonathan Hicks, SRS Real Estate Partners; Mark Vondrak, InvenTrust Properties; Jake Donaldson (moderator), Method Architecture.

The “Houston Retail Outlook — How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?” webinar, hosted by Shopping Center Business and Texas Real Estate Business, covers the impacts of COVID-19 and how retail experts are bringing creativity to challenging situations. Register to learn what retailers, restaurant owners and developers need to thrive, plus what our panelists anticipate for retail in the near future.

Houston boasts a dynamic retail and restaurant scene that has been a requisite landing spot for new shopping, dining and entertainment users over the last few years. With a plethora of new mixed-use destinations in development or coming on line, can the market continue to absorb the new retail space despite pandemic-related restrictions and reduced occupancies?

See a list of some topics covered below:

What initiatives have retail landlords and operators taken to mitigate the disruption brought on by COVID-19?

What is the outlook in terms of leasing for the Houston market over the next six months?

What kinds of retail deals are capital sources targeting right now, and what is the Houston market seeing in terms of deal velocity and volume?

How will broader expectations for the Houston economy impact the performance of the retail market in the coming months?

Panelists:

Jake Donaldson (moderator), Method Architecture

Emily Durham, Waterman Steele Real Estate Advisors

Lacee Jacobs, Midway

David Luther, NewQuest Properties

Jonathan Hicks, SRS Real Estate Partners

Mark Vondrak, InvenTrust Properties

Webinar sponsors:

NewQuest Properties: NewQuest Properties is a privately owned, full-service company with deep experience in retail leasing, tenant representation, land brokerage, commercial development and property management. Their partners each have decades of experience working in commercial real estate. They currently manage a $2.08 billion portfolio encompassing more than 60 projects in Texas and Louisiana. They currently lease more than 12 million square feet of retail space and have helped hundreds of first-rate tenants find the right space for their businesses. NewQuest Properties’ credentials by the numbers alone are impressive, yet what sets them apart most is one thing – focus.

InvenTrust Properties: InvenTrust is comprised of innovative and creative thinkers who are building a premier open-air shopping center REIT. And they can do it because they know retail. They are experienced and collaborative. They are strategic capital allocators and thoughtful balance sheet managers; they are focused on maximizing shareholder value. They innovate to grow. And they grow to share success. That’s who they are.

SRS Real Estate Partners: At SRS Real Estate Partners, retail expertise runs deep. They are retail real estate specialists, not just another commercial real estate firm. Their brokers and professionals provide services and solutions that evolve to meet today’s trends and challenges and adapt to their clients’ needs. Put simply, when clients, prospects and industry leaders think of SRS, they think “retail experts.”​

