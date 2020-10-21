Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?

(Panelists, clockwise from top left) Reed Gottesman, Harsch Investment Properties; Amy Ogden, Logic Commercial Real Estate; Larry Monkarsh, LM Construction; Jason Kuckler, Brass Cap Development; Tyler Mattox, MCA Realty.

The “Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?” webinar, hosted by Shopping Center Business and Western Real Estate Business, covers how industrial experts are approaching investment sales, leasing and development within the Las Vegas industrial sector in the wake of COVID-19.

With shutdowns, social distancing and the explosion of e-commerce, industrial has become essential. Shopping patterns have changed, affecting manufacturing as well as warehousing and logistics. How has the coronavirus pandemic impacted industrial activity within the Las Vegas market? What do industrial leaders expect to see in the rest of 2020 and into 2021? Register to learn more.

See a list of some topics covered below:

How has the pandemic impacted industrial activity?

How are rents and sales prices trending within the market?

Will industrial development slow in southern Nevada or remain steady?

What types of tenants are looking for space?

What features are they looking for?

What are the hot submarkets?

What trends in industrial development are you seeing in the Las Vegas market?

Listen to hear what’s next for Las Vegas and neighboring areas.

Panelists:

David E. Waters, Lathrop GPM LLP (moderator)

Erin Johnston, Copaken Brooks

Andy Crimmins, Crossroads Retail Group

Tyler Enders, Made in KC

Dan Lowe, Legacy Development

David Block, Block & Company

Webinar sponsors:

LM Construction: LM Construction Company was founded in 1996 by Larry Monkarsh. Since inception, LM Construction has completed several million square feet of community, commercial and industrial space. The LM organization is considered one of the premiere commercial contractors in the West. Licensed in Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Utah, LM Construction Company offers their clients full design build services. Ongoing areas of expertise include the following: concrete tilt-up, conventional stick frame, tenant improvements, metal stud framing, drywall & paint, pre-engineered structures, maintenance/repairs and butler. Their management teams offer over 100 years of combined experience in the building industry.

MCA Realty: MCA Realty is a full-service commercial real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, operation and management of commercial properties.

With a strategic focus on the western United States, MCA identifies and acquires assets where it can

enhance and create value for investors through a variety of innovative strategies.

Harsch Investment Properties: Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Harsch Investment Properties is a dynamic, expanding real estate investment, development and management company that owns and operates more than 100 properties in six western states: Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona. Their portfolio consists of 25 million square feet of office, multi-tenant industrial, multi-family and retail commercial properties.

