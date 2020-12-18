Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What Will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?

The “New Mexico Retail Outlook — What Will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?​” webinar, hosted by Shopping Center Business and Western Real Estate Business, covers the creative approaches taken retailers responding to COVID-19. Learn what retailers, restaurants and developers need to thrive and what our panelists anticipate for New Mexico retail in the near future.

Development, trends, the shift to omnichannel business and much more make up this fascinating, one-hour panel. Register to learn more.

Topics discussed:

How have New Mexico area retailers, restaurants and developers adapted to the COVID-19 environment? What do they need to succeed?

What are the predictions for New Mexico retail occupancy rates in the coming year?

How will retail rents and property values be impacted?

What will be the impact on new development in the near term?

What is the expectation for investment sales activity in 2021?

How should retailers and retail property owners position themselves for recovery?

What opportunities do New Mexico retail tenants, developers and investors see in a post-pandemic market?

Panelists:

Jeff Campbell, Carlsbad Department of Development (moderator)

Bob Feinberg, Colliers International

Tom Jones, Colliers International

Anthony Johnson, Pegasus Group

Ariana James West, Base 5 Retail

Steve Maestas, Maestas Development Group

Webinar sponsors:

Carlsbad Department of Development: The Carlsbad Department of Development actively works to retain and grow local businesses, recruit new ones, and expand economic opportunities.

Pegasus Group: Pegasus Group is a team of experienced real estate professionals delivering integrated solutions to landlords, tenants and investors. They represents over 30 local and national retailers and restaurant chains throughout New Mexico, Southern Colorado and West Texas.

