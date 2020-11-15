Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?

Developer/Owners/Investors Panel: (Clockwise from top left) Chris Hake, Thompson Thrift; Jenny Redlin, Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.; Joshua Simon, SimonCRE; Jim Pederson, Pederson Group (joining by phone); Mike Kallner, RED Development; Judi Butterworth, Orion Investment Real Estate. Capital Markets/Brokerage Panel 2: (Panelists, clockwise from top left) Mike Polachek, SRS Real Estate Partners; Jared Flowers, National Restaurant Consultants; Jake Baratz, Taylor Street Advisors; Dusty Batsell, Baceline Investments (joining by phone); Dave Cheatham, Velocity Retail Group; Ari Spiro, Orion Investment Real Estate.

The “Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?” webinar, hosted by Shopping Center Business and Western Real Estate Business, covers the impacts of COVID-19 and how retail experts are bringing creativity to challenging situations. Learn what retailers, restaurant owners and developers need to thrive, plus what our panelists anticipate for retail in the near future.

See a list of some topics covered below and register to hear more:

How are Phoenix area retailers, restaurants and developers adapting to the COVID-19 environment? What do they need to succeed?

How will Phoenix retail rents and property values be impacted? What are the predictions for retail vacancy rates in the coming year?

What will be the impact on new development in the near term?

What do retailers and retail property owners need to consider to position themselves for recovery?

What opportunities do Phoenix retail tenants, developers investors see in a post-pandemic market?

Developer/Owners/Investors Panelists:

Chris Hake, Thompson Thrift

Jenny Redlin, Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.

Joshua Simon, SimonCRE

Jim Pederson, Pederson Group

Mike Kallner, RED Development

Judi Butterworth, Orion Investment Real Estate

Capital Markets/Brokerage Panelists:

Mike Polachek, SRS Real Estate Partners

Jared Flowers, National Restaurant Consultants

Jake Baratz, Taylor Street Advisors

Dusty Batsell, Baceline Investments

Dave Cheatham, Velocity Retail Group

Ari Spiro, Orion Investment Real Estate

