Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market

Posted on by in California, Development, Mixed-Use, Video, Webinar, Western

(Panelists, Horton Plaza Update) Greg Williams, Stockdale Capital Partners; Sean Slater, RDC (Panelists, Developers & Owners) Mike Mahoney, Ryan Companies; Gary London, London Moeder Advisors; Tony Pauker, Brookfield Residential; Jason Wood, Cisterra Development; Nicole Williams, Ware Malcomb. (Panelists, Mixed-Use Partners) Darin Schoolmeester, KTGY Architecture + Planning; Scott Hall, JLL; Carrie Bobb, Carrie Bobb & Co.; Ryan Grant, CBRE; Penny Maus, Port of San Diego.

The “San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market” webinar, hosted by Western Real Estate Business, brings together industry leaders to discuss how mixed-use has become one of the most active property types throughout the market, spurring new developments and the redevelopment of existing properties — and how COVID-19 is impacting the sector.

In this three-part presentation, there will be an in-depth discussion of plans for Horton Plaza, an analysis from developers & owners and, finally, a discourse from mixed-use partners.

Register to listen to these experts on San Diego mixed-use properties.

Horton Plaza Update Panelists:

Greg Williams, Stockdale Capital Partners

Sean Slater, RDC

Developers & Owners Panel:

Mike Mahoney, Ryan Companies

Gary London, London Moeder Advisors

Tony Pauker, Brookfield Residential

Jason Wood, Cisterra Development

Nicole Williams, Ware Malcomb

Mixed-Use Partners:

Darin Schoolmeester, KTGY Architecture + Planning

Scott Hall, JLL

Carrie Bobb, Carrie Bobb & Co.

Ryan Grant, CBRE

Penny Maus, Port of San Diego

Webinar sponsors:

Port of San Diego: The Port of San Diego is an innovative champion for the 34 miles of San Diego Bay waterfront along Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego.

RDC: Founded in 1979, RDC is a full-service, award-winning firm dedicated to making everyday places extraordinary.

Ryan Companies: The people of Ryan Companies believe the value of the buildings they design, develop, finance, manage and construct is about more than dollars and cents – it’s also about the value they bring to the people who use them and the communities that surround them.

KTGY: KTGY Architecture + Planning is a leading international full-service architecture design and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that their clients and communities get the best KTGY Architecture + Planning has to offer no matter the building type or location.

CAM Property Services: CAM Property Services is a team of innovators and strategic thinkers who leverage technology in the pursuit of business results. In the field of facility maintenance, they stand for excellence, beautifying spaces, growing businesses and developing leaders.

CREW San Diego: CREW San Diego’s mission is to promote, educate and support a network of professionals in the field of commercial real estate.

For more information on the multifamily, retail, office, healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, subscribe to the Western Real Estate Business newsletter or the monthly magazine.