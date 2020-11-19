REBusinessOnline

Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?

(Panelists, top, left to right): Craig Thompson, Carr, Riggs & Ingram (moderator); Fred Victor, Transwestern; Pierce Mayson, SRS Real Estate Partners. (Panelists, bottom, left to right): Jeff Enck, Stan Johnson Co.; Greg Matus, Franklin Street.

Shopping Center Business and Southeast Real Estate Business hosted “Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?” A panel of retail experts covered topics like the lending atmosphere, impacts of e-commerce and tenant types likely to expand or contract.

How has the buyer pool shifted? What should sellers consider in regards to timing? What is the outlook for grocery-anchored spaces? How might the presidential and congressional elections alter investment activity in 2021 for the Southeast’s top retail markets? Register and listen to learn from a panel of retail professionals who discuss the topics listed below and much more in this hour-long discussion:

  • Types of deals moving forward
  • Preferred tenants
  • 1031 activity extending into 2021
  • Adaptive re-use
  • Market variations throughout the Southeast

Panelists:

  • Craig Thompson, Carr, Riggs & Ingram (moderator)
  • Fred Victor, Transwestern
  • Pierce Mayson, SRS Real Estate Partners
  • Jeff Enck, Stan Johnson Co.
  • Greg Matus, Franklin Street

Webinar sponsors:

Stan Johnson Co.: As The Net Lease Authority®, Stan Johnson Company goes beyond traditional commercial real estate transactions. Their brokers execute the right net lease solutions for clients’ business’ goals.

SRS Real Estate Partners: At SRS Real Estate Partners, retail expertise runs deep. They are retail real estate specialists, not just another commercial real estate firm. Their brokers and professionals provide services and solutions that evolve to meet today’s trends and challenges and adapt to their clients’ needs.

Franklin Street: Franklin Street offers results-driven, customized real estate solutions with a proactive client-first approach. From capital and insurance, through sales, leasing, and property management, Franklin Street is fully committed to delivering the integration, expertise, and support clients need to succeed.

Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI): CRI is a family of CPAs and business advisors who value getting to know their clients professionally and personally. This knowledge helps CRI deliver on their passion: advising clients through their most critical financial opportunities, challenges and transitions.

Transwestern: Transwestern Development Company creates real estate landmarks for itself, its partners and valued customers throughout the United States.

