Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?

(Panelists, top, left to right): Craig Thompson, Carr, Riggs & Ingram (moderator); Fred Victor, Transwestern; Pierce Mayson, SRS Real Estate Partners. (Panelists, bottom, left to right): Jeff Enck, Stan Johnson Co.; Greg Matus, Franklin Street.

Shopping Center Business and Southeast Real Estate Business hosted “Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?” A panel of retail experts covered topics like the lending atmosphere, impacts of e-commerce and tenant types likely to expand or contract.

How has the buyer pool shifted? What should sellers consider in regards to timing? What is the outlook for grocery-anchored spaces? How might the presidential and congressional elections alter investment activity in 2021 for the Southeast’s top retail markets? Register and listen to learn from a panel of retail professionals who discuss the topics listed below and much more in this hour-long discussion:

Types of deals moving forward

Preferred tenants

1031 activity extending into 2021

Adaptive re-use

Market variations throughout the Southeast

Panelists:

Craig Thompson, Carr, Riggs & Ingram (moderator)

Fred Victor, Transwestern

Pierce Mayson, SRS Real Estate Partners

Jeff Enck, Stan Johnson Co.

Greg Matus, Franklin Street

