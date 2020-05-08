Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot

On May 7, Texas Real Estate Business and Shopping Center Business magazines hosted “Texas Retail Reboot,” a webinar taking an in-depth look at what the Texas retail real estate community needs as the state reopens after statewide shutdowns due to COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic isn’t over, but Texas is adjusting to a new normal, including figuring out what retail will look like going forward.

What will the future of Texas retail look like? Put on your cowboy re-boots and find out what industry experts have to say about these topics and more:

How will Texas retailers adapt after COVID-19? What do they need to do to ensure customer and staff safety? What is the financial impact of changed traffic patterns? What do retailers need to succeed?

How will landlords and retail property owners support tenants and customers affected by the coronavirus? What can they do to ensure the success of their tenants and their properties?

What do Texas brokers need to know about the retail landscape? How will rents and property values be impacted? What are the predictions for retail vacancy rates in the coming year?

Webinar sponsor: Hart Advisors Group, a commercial real estate advisory firm founded in 2009 that has completed over $5 billion in commercial loan transactions, including modifications/restructuring, assumptions and placements.

Panelists:

Tanya Hart Little, CEO, Hart Advisors Group (moderator)

Herb Weitzman, Executive Chairman, Weitzman

Billy Osherow, Principal, Endeavor Real Estate Group

Jennifer Pierson, Managing Partner, STRIVE

Ward Kampf, President, Northwood Retail

Click here to access the complimentary webinar recording. Hear what experts in the Texas retail industry think about COVID-19 and how retail can recover and grow.

For more information on the shopping center industry, subscribe to the weekly Shopping Center Business newsletter or the monthly magazine.