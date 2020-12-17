Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?

On Dec. 15, Texas Real Estate Business hosted “What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?” Register to hear how the leaders in the industry are coping with challenges from both a broker/lender perspective and a developer/owner perspective.

How are Texas experts addressing the affordable housing crisis? See below for a brief list of topics covered by each panel.

Panel One: Broker/Lender Insight

Biden administration’s likely approach to affordable housing & opportunity zones

Cap rates & interest rates

Pandemic effects on affordable & workforce housing

Revisions to underwriting practices

​Fannie and Freddie’s influence?

Panel Two: Developer Insight

Expanding markets

Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition and bond cap constraints

Collections

Reserve requirements

Barriers to workforce & affordable housing

Register to listen to these two panels of experts on Texas affordable and workforce housing.

Webinar sponsors:

KeyBank Real Estate Capital: Deep industry expertise allows KeyBank to bring valuable content and actionable ideas to their clients. They’re ready to help guide the clients’ business toward strategic goals through customized financial solutions.

M&T Realty Capital Corp.: M&T Realty Capital Corporation® is a full-service mortgage banking company that specializes in providing competitive financing nationwide for commercial properties, including affordable and market-rate multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare facilities, and office, industrial and retail properties.

Newmark: Newmark’s integrated platform delivers seamlessly connected services tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and growing startups to leading companies. Tapping into smart tech and smarter people, Newmark brings ingenuity to every exchange and transparency to every relationship.

Davis-Penn Mortgage Co.: Since 1974, Davis-Penn Mortgage Co. has dedicated its resources to providing developers and owners the expertise to obtain construction and permanent financing through the FHA/HUD programs. They are a privately held, full-service, direct lender of HUD multifamily loans and healthcare facilities.

DOZ: Dauby O’Connor & Zaleski, LLC (“DOZ”​) was established in 1987 to provide accounting, consulting, and tax services to owners, managers, and syndicators of multifamily housing communities. DOZ clients include multifamily housing, senior living facilities, independent living facilities, retail and commercial properties, and residential land developments.

