Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?

On Nov. 12 Southeast Real Estate Business hosted “What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?” Register to hear how leaders in the industry are coping with challenges from both a developer/owner/investor perspective and a broker/lender perspective. See below for a brief list of topics covered by each panel.

Panel One: Developer/Owner/Investor

Rising costs for building affordable housing projects

Low interest rates offsetting costs

Alternative ways to grow the affordable housing stock

Do’s and don’ts for general contractors and developers

Capital sources

Returns — what can affordable housing developers expect?

Panel One: Broker/Lender

Pandemic impact on existing affordable housing properties/plans for new development

Investor appetite

Expectation for workforce housing projects

Big players developing in the Southeast

Availability of capital for projects right now

Register to listen to this webinar containing two panels of experts on Southeast affordable housing.

Developer/Owner/Investor Panel:

Marc Padgett, Summit Contracting Group (moderator)

Max Cruz, Housing Trust Group

Nick Andersen, Development Dominium

H. Granvel Tate, III, The Michaels Organization

Ray Kuniansky, Columbia Residential

Broker/Lender Panel

Kyle Shoemaker, Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage (moderator)

Derek DeHay, Newmark

Eric Taylor, Greystone Real Estate Advisors

Sheri Davis, Highland Commercial Mortgage

Jeff Rodman, M&T Realty Capital

Kevin Morris, Colliers Affordable Housing Group

Webinar sponsors:

Summit Contracting Group: Summit’s mission is to serve their clients by providing quality projects built by professionals, establishing lasting relationships and exceeding expectations.

Newmark: Newmark’s integrated platform delivers seamlessly connected services tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders and growing startups to leading companies.

Women’s Affordable Housing Network: Uniting women in the affordable housing industry through high-energy events and profitable real estate connections.

Harkins: Integrity, service, and community. These are the values that drive the team at Harkins, and these are the reasons each client’s next building project will be unlike any they’ve ever experienced.

Highland Commercial Mortgage: Highland Commercial Mortgage is committed to excellence by providing clients with the tools they need to finance their real estate developments and build better communities.

M&T Realty Capital Corp.: M&T Realty Capital Corp. is a full-service mortgage banking company that specializes in providing competitive financing nationwide for commercial properties, including affordable and market-rate multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare facilities, and office, industrial, and retail properties.

