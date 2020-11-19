Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
On Nov. 12 Southeast Real Estate Business hosted “What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?” Register to hear how leaders in the industry are coping with challenges from both a developer/owner/investor perspective and a broker/lender perspective. See below for a brief list of topics covered by each panel.
Panel One: Developer/Owner/Investor
- Rising costs for building affordable housing projects
- Low interest rates offsetting costs
- Alternative ways to grow the affordable housing stock
- Do’s and don’ts for general contractors and developers
- Capital sources
- Returns — what can affordable housing developers expect?
Panel One: Broker/Lender
- Pandemic impact on existing affordable housing properties/plans for new development
- Investor appetite
- Expectation for workforce housing projects
- Big players developing in the Southeast
- Availability of capital for projects right now
Register to listen to this webinar containing two panels of experts on Southeast affordable housing.
Developer/Owner/Investor Panel:
- Marc Padgett, Summit Contracting Group (moderator)
- Max Cruz, Housing Trust Group
- Nick Andersen, Development Dominium
- H. Granvel Tate, III, The Michaels Organization
- Ray Kuniansky, Columbia Residential
Broker/Lender Panel
- Kyle Shoemaker, Affordable Housing Investment Brokerage (moderator)
- Derek DeHay, Newmark
- Eric Taylor, Greystone Real Estate Advisors
- Sheri Davis, Highland Commercial Mortgage
- Jeff Rodman, M&T Realty Capital
- Kevin Morris, Colliers Affordable Housing Group
Webinar sponsors:
Summit Contracting Group: Summit’s mission is to serve their clients by providing quality projects built by professionals, establishing lasting relationships and exceeding expectations.
Newmark: Newmark’s integrated platform delivers seamlessly connected services tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders and growing startups to leading companies.
Women’s Affordable Housing Network: Uniting women in the affordable housing industry through high-energy events and profitable real estate connections.
Harkins: Integrity, service, and community. These are the values that drive the team at Harkins, and these are the reasons each client’s next building project will be unlike any they’ve ever experienced.
Highland Commercial Mortgage: Highland Commercial Mortgage is committed to excellence by providing clients with the tools they need to finance their real estate developments and build better communities.
M&T Realty Capital Corp.: M&T Realty Capital Corp. is a full-service mortgage banking company that specializes in providing competitive financing nationwide for commercial properties, including affordable and market-rate multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare facilities, and office, industrial, and retail properties.
For more information on the multifamily, retail, office, healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia & Washington, D.C., subscribe to the Southeast Real Estate Business newsletter or the monthly magazine.