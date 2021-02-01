Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?

Panel One Brokers/Lenders (Panelists, top, left to right): Brett Sheehan, KeyBank Real Estate Capital; James Spound, R4 Capital Funding; Bruce Furniss, Berkadia. (Panelists, bottom, left to right): John Nguyen, Colliers International; Matt Grosz, Red Stone Equity Partners; Steven Fayne, Align Finance Partners (moderator).

On January 27, Western Real Estate Business hosted “What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?” Register to hear how the leaders in the industry are coping with challenges from both a broker/lender perspective and a developer/owner perspective.

How are experts in Western states addressing the affordable housing crisis? See below for a brief list of topics covered by each panel.

Panel One: Broker/Lender Insight

Investor appetite when it comes to affordable housing

Current availability of capital for projects

Critical factors in success

4% fixed floor impact

FHA influence: loan rates and rules

Panel Two: Developer Insight

Biggest players in Western states

Pandemic impact on existing affordable housing properties & plans for new development

How can nonprofits pivot & adapt to changes with public funds?

Foreclosures & rent forgiveness

Register to listen to these two panels discuss the future of affordable and workforce housing.

