Webinar: What Will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?

The recent webinar “What Will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?“, hosted by Western Real Estate Business, brought together industry leaders to discuss how the area’s apartment sector can continue to operate successfully.

What can investors and developers expect in 2021? Tune in to this two-part presentation for an in-depth discussion of investor insights, followed by an analysis from developers. See below for a list of some important topics covered, including rent collection, occupancy levels, investment activity, cap rates and much more. Register and listen to hear each panel discuss 2021 development and investment forecasts in Denver.

Panel One: Investment

Managing uncertainty in acquisitions

​Work-from-home considerations

Valuations and how they have been impacted

Tenants and collections

Interest rates and debt markets

Cap rates

Panel Two: Development

Rising costs for building

​Rent relief and delinquency

Asset returns and equity

Leverage, capital stacks and acquisitions

Impact of COVID-19 protocols on leasing, renewals and evictions

2021 multifamily revenue predictions

Register to listen to this webinar featuring two panels of experts on Denver multifamily housing.

Development Panel:

Craig Stack, Colliers International (moderator)

Bobby Khorshidi, Archway Capital

Phillip Gause, Marcus & Millichap

David Moghaven, Trion Properties

Jason Wine, Avanti

Enrique Huerta of Clear Capital

Investment Panel:

Mike McKenzie, Dwight Capital (moderator);

Lane Cutter, Legacy Partners

Cory Palmeiro, MPC.

Christopher Gillies, LMC – A Lennar Company

Emilie Baratta, Turnbuckle Development

Doug Elenowitz, Trailbreak Partners

Webinar sponsors:

Archway Capital: Archway Capital is an alternative investment manager that provides short-term capital to real estate sponsors nationwide.

MPC: Exceptional commercial construction in the greater Denver and Austin regions.

Marcus & Millichap: Marcus & Millichap is a leading firm specializing in commercial real estate sales, financing, research and advisory services.

First American Exchange Company: First American Exchange, a subsidiary of First American Title Insurance Company, is a full service qualified intermediary assisting clients nationwide with 1031 tax-deferred exchanges of real property held for investment or business purposes, including reverse exchanges and build-to-suit transactions.

