Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?

The Dec. 7, two-part webinar “What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?”, hosted by Western Real Estate Business, allowed industry experts to discuss development pipeline, investor appetite and trends in the apartment sector.

Watch for an in-depth discussion from the first panel on broker/lender thoughts on pricing, timing for investment and trends in the multifamily market. The second panel is devoted to analysis from developers, covering perspectives on design, technical considerations and financial concerns. What can Salt Lake City brokers and developers expect in 2021? See below for a list of some important topics covered.

Panel One: Broker/Lender Insight

Valuations

Equity

Permanent market impacts from COVID-19

Lender underwriting

Cooperation from municipalities

Developer

Tenants moving into Utah

Location hotspots for developers

Occupancy rates

Opportunity zones

Unit size and style considerations

Register to listen to these two panels of experts on Salt Lake City multifamily housing.

Development Panel:

Ronda Landa, First American Title (moderator)

Ben Clifford, Keystone National Group

Eli Mills, CBRE

Rawley Nielsen, Colliers International/Utah

Matt Gneiting, Gneiting Capital

Kip Paul, Cushman & Wakefield

Investment Panel:

B.J. Laterveer, Dwell Design (moderator)

Ben Lowe, Lowe Property Group

Joe Baum, Hicap Management

Stephen Alfandre, Urban Alfandre

Thomas Vegh, SALT Development

Marc Venegas, Orion Real Estate Partners

