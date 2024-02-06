Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Currwood Logistics Center will serve as the hub of Webstaurant Store’s Northeast fulfillment network.
DevelopmentIndustrialLeasing ActivityMarylandSoutheast

Webstaurant Store Signs 1.2 MSF Industrial Lease in Hagerstown, Maryland

by John Nelson

HAGERSTOWN, MD. — The Webstaurant Store LLC, an online restaurant supplier based in Pennsylvania, has signed a 1.2 million-square-foot lease for a new distribution center in Hagerstown, a city near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border. A partnership led by Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate is the landlord/developer of the 1.5 million-square-foot industrial park, dubbed Currwood Logistics Center.

Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the lease negotiations, while Newmark represented Webstaurant Store. Other member firms in the park’s ownership include Invesco Real Estate, Curated Development Group, Birchwood Capital Partners and Artemis Real Estate Partners.

Currwood Logistics Center is situated near the intersection of I-70 and I-81 along Paul Smith Boulevard and will create 700 new jobs at full capacity, according to MCB. The property will serve as the hub of Webstaurant Store’s Northeast fulfillment network.

You may also like

Joint Venture to Develop 200-Room ‘Sports Illustrated’ Hotel...

Whole Foods to Open 40,100 SF Grocery Store...

JLL Arranges $60.9M Refinancing for Multifamily Development in...

IPA Brokers $17.6M Sale of Eastwood Village Retail...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 31,835 SF Industrial Sublease...

Graphite Real Estate Acquires Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in...

Portman Holdings to Undertake 1.1 MSF Industrial Redevelopment...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 469,000 SF Industrial Sublease...

Gantry Arranges $38.1M Construction Loan for Buffalo Multifamily...