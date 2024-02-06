Webstaurant Store Signs 1.2 MSF Industrial Lease in Hagerstown, Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, MD. — The Webstaurant Store LLC, an online restaurant supplier based in Pennsylvania, has signed a 1.2 million-square-foot lease for a new distribution center in Hagerstown, a city near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border. A partnership led by Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate is the landlord/developer of the 1.5 million-square-foot industrial park, dubbed Currwood Logistics Center.

Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the lease negotiations, while Newmark represented Webstaurant Store. Other member firms in the park’s ownership include Invesco Real Estate, Curated Development Group, Birchwood Capital Partners and Artemis Real Estate Partners.

Currwood Logistics Center is situated near the intersection of I-70 and I-81 along Paul Smith Boulevard and will create 700 new jobs at full capacity, according to MCB. The property will serve as the hub of Webstaurant Store’s Northeast fulfillment network.