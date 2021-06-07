REBusinessOnline

Webstaurant Store Signs 643,940 SF Industrial Lease Near Port Houston

The Webstaurant Store's new space within Cedar Port Industrial Park in Houston is located along the Grand Parkway with easy access to FM 1405, State Highways 225 and 146 and Interstate 10.

OUSTON — The Webstaurant Store, a Pennsylvania-based e-commerce firm specializing in restaurant supplies and equipment, has signed a 643,940-square-foot industrial lease within Cedar Port Industrial Park near Port Houston. The tenant will occupy Cedar Port Logistics Building I, a cross-dock facility developed by Avera Cos. and AEW Capital Management, on a long-term basis. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, 211 trailer parking spaces and an ESFR sprinkler system. Jim Belcher and Rob Stillwell of Newmark represented The Webstaurant Store in the lease negotiations. Gray Gilbert, Holden Rushing and Chris Haro of NAI Partners represented building ownership.

