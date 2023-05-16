Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Webster Bank Provides Financing for 109,000 SF Industrial Building in Northern New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Webster Bank has provided financing for a 109,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. The building features a clear height of 24 feet, 24 loading docks and two drive-in doors and was fully leased to 19 tenants at the time of the loan closing. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula and Salvatore Buzzerio of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between New Jersey-based Denholtz Properties and Boston-based Long Wharf Capital. The capital markets team involved in the deal did not specify how the loan proceeds would be used.

