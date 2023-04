MECHANICSVILLE, VA. — WEDGE Acquisitions LLC has purchased a 1.7-acre parcel in Mechanicsville for $690,000 for the development of a retail strip center. Upon completion, the property, located at 8527 Meadowbridge Road, will comprise 6,500 square feet. Dunkin’ will anchor the center. Nathan Shor of S.L. Nusbaum represented WEDG in the transaction, and Douglas Tice III, also with S.L. Nusbaum, represented the seller, Lisa G. Waitman.