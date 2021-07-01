REBusinessOnline

Weekly First-Time Claims for Unemployment Insurance Fall to 364,000, a 51,000 Decrease From Last Week

District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A total of 364,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance assistance for the week that ended June 26, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. These claims were a decrease of 51,000 from the previous week’s revised unemployment claims of 415,000. The claims were also lower than the Dow Jones’ estimate of 390,000, according to CNBC.

These unemployment claims come in a day before the monthly jobs report for June. Some officials predict the June jobs report will show the unemployment rate decreased from 5.8 percent to 5.7 percent, according to the Washington Examiner. The jobless claims are still higher than before COVID-19, despite the healing economy. In February 2020, the unemployment rate was only 3.5 percent, which is much lower than it is today.

