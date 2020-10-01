Weekly Jobless Claims Total 837,000, Beating Economists’ Expectations and Lowest Total During Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Initial weekly jobless claims totaled 837,000 for the week ending Sept. 26, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. Although still historically high, the number of claims is the lowest since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected the total number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance to total 850,000 for the week. The most recent figure is a decrease of 36,000 claims from the previous week’s revised total.

The four-week moving average also decreased, moving downward by 381,250 claims to just over 12.7 million. Continuing claims — for which data is a week behind — fell by 980,000 claims to nearly 11.8 million for the week ending Sept. 19.