REBusinessOnline

Weekly Unemployment Claims Dip to 712,000, Lowest Total in Three Weeks

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Another 712,000 Americans filed for weekly unemployment claims during the week ending Nov. 28, the U.S. Department of Labor reported. The most recent figure is a decrease of 75,000 claims from 787,000 the previous week. It is the lowest since the week ending Nov. 7 (709,000 claims), which is also the lowest amount recorded during the pandemic. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected the claims last week to reach 780,000. The four-week moving average fell by 11,250 claims to 739,500.

Continuing claims, for which data lags a week, decreased by 569,000 from the prior week to 5.2 million claims.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  