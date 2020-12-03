Weekly Unemployment Claims Dip to 712,000, Lowest Total in Three Weeks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Another 712,000 Americans filed for weekly unemployment claims during the week ending Nov. 28, the U.S. Department of Labor reported. The most recent figure is a decrease of 75,000 claims from 787,000 the previous week. It is the lowest since the week ending Nov. 7 (709,000 claims), which is also the lowest amount recorded during the pandemic. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected the claims last week to reach 780,000. The four-week moving average fell by 11,250 claims to 739,500.

Continuing claims, for which data lags a week, decreased by 569,000 from the prior week to 5.2 million claims.