REBusinessOnline

Wegmans Opens New 81,300 SF Grocery Store in Metro D.C., Two More Planned to Open

Posted on by in Development, District of Columbia, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Pictured is the new Wegmans store coming to City Ridge in Washington, D.C. The new 84,000-square-foot store is set to open in July.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wegmans, an upscale supermarket chain based in Rochester, N.Y., is expanding in metropolitan Washington, D.C. In early May, the grocer opened an 81,300-square-foot store at 150 Stovall St. in Alexandria, Va., a store that anchors Stonebridge’s Carlyle Crossing mixed-use development. The Alexandria store opened earlier this month and is the 14th Wegmans in Virginia and 107th nationwide. The grocer also plans to open an 85,000-square-foot store within the Halley Rise development in Reston, Va., and an 84,000-square-foot store at the $640 million City Ridge development in northwest Washington, D.C. The City Ridge store will open in July and the Reston store is set to open in early 2023. Wegmans is also opening an 84,000-square-foot store in Wilmington, Del., this fall.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  