Wegmans Plans $175M Distribution Facility, Office in Hanover County, Virginia

HANOVER COUNTY, VA. — Wegmans Food Markets Inc., an upscale supermarket chain based in Rochester, N.Y., has purchased nearly 221 acres in Hanover County for $4 million. The grocer plans to build a $175 million distribution facility on the site, which is located along Sliding Hill and Ashcake roads and is accessible by Interstate 95.

The 1 million-square-foot center will support Wegmans’ Mid-Atlantic stores and will include 30,000 square feet of office space. Wegmans has a total of 106 stores across seven states, including 13 stores in Virginia.

J.R. Burdette and Donny Self with Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite represented Wegmans in the land transaction. The seller was Air Park Associates LP, according to Richmond Biz Sense. The news outlet also reported that the facility will support 700 new jobs.