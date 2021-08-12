REBusinessOnline

Wegmans Plans $175M Distribution Facility, Office in Hanover County, Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Office, Southeast, Virginia

Wegmans

Wegmans has a total of 106 stores across seven states, including 13 stores in Virginia.

HANOVER COUNTY, VA. — Wegmans Food Markets Inc., an upscale supermarket chain based in Rochester, N.Y., has purchased nearly 221 acres in Hanover County for $4 million. The grocer plans to build a $175 million distribution facility on the site, which is located along Sliding Hill and Ashcake roads and is accessible by Interstate 95.

The 1 million-square-foot center will support Wegmans’ Mid-Atlantic stores and will include 30,000 square feet of office space. Wegmans has a total of 106 stores across seven states, including 13 stores in Virginia.

J.R. Burdette and Donny Self with Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite represented Wegmans in the land transaction. The seller was Air Park Associates LP, according to Richmond Biz Sense. The news outlet also reported that the facility will support 700 new jobs.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews