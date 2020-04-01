REBusinessOnline

Wegmans to Hire 900 Grocery Workers Across Massachusetts, New Jersey, as COVID-19 Prompts Heavier Shopping

Posted on by in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Northeast

Wegmans

Pictured is a Wegmans Food Market store in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester-based regional grocer Wegmans Food Markets will hire approximately 900 full- and part-time workers across its stores in Massachusetts (400 jobs) and New Jersey (500 jobs) in response to increased grocery shopping amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Positions will be filled across the grocer’s six stores in Massachusetts and nine stores in New Jersey, as well as its warehouses and inventory replenishment centers in both states. As of March 31, the New Jersey Department of Health tracked 18,696 cases in the state. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health tracked 6,620 cases in the state.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business