Wegmans to Hire 900 Grocery Workers Across Massachusetts, New Jersey, as COVID-19 Prompts Heavier Shopping

Pictured is a Wegmans Food Market store in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester-based regional grocer Wegmans Food Markets will hire approximately 900 full- and part-time workers across its stores in Massachusetts (400 jobs) and New Jersey (500 jobs) in response to increased grocery shopping amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Positions will be filled across the grocer’s six stores in Massachusetts and nine stores in New Jersey, as well as its warehouses and inventory replenishment centers in both states. As of March 31, the New Jersey Department of Health tracked 18,696 cases in the state. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health tracked 6,620 cases in the state.