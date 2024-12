LAKE GROVE, N.Y. — Regional grocer Wegmans Food Markets will open a 101,000-square-foot store in Lake Grove, a hamlet on Long Island. The store, which will be the grocer’s first on Long Island, will be located at 3270 Middle Country Road and has a grand opening date of Wednesday, Feb. 26. Wegmans expects to employ about 500 people at the store on full- and part-time bases.