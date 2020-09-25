Wegmans to Open 80,000 SF Store in Northern Virginia in November

TYSONS, VA. — Wegmans is slated to open an 80,000-square-foot store in Tysons on Nov. 4. Wegmans Tysons will feature a café with indoor/outdoor seating and The Burger Bar. The store will be located along the McLean Silver Line Metro stop at 1835 Capital One Drive S., 12 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans is hoping to hire 150 employees before the grand opening. The location is situated within Capital One Center, the public-facing portion of the bank’s global headquarters. Other tenants at the property include The Perch Biergarten, which is slated to open this fall, and Starbucks.