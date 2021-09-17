Wegmans to Open 81,300 SF Grocery Store in Alexandria, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Wegmans Food Markets Inc., a 106-store supermarket chain based in Rochester, N.Y., plans to open a new grocery store within Carlyle Crossing, a 1.7 million-square-foot mixed-use development underway in Alexandria.

Located just off Eisenhower Ave. at 150 Stovall St., the store is scheduled to open in spring 2022. The store will employ approximately 450 people, with 150 full-time positions offered.

The 81,300-square-foot Wegmans will include a Market Café, a bar and coffee shop, and The Burger Bar, a casual restaurant counter that serves burgers, sandwiches and fries. The site will have two levels of parking below, residential units above and is also located close to the Eisenhower Avenue Metro Station.

Wegmans entered Virginia with its Dulles location in 2004. The new Carlyle-Alexandria location will be the company’s 14th store in the Commonwealth. Wegmans also plans to build a $175 million distribution facility on 221 acres in Hanover County, Va., in order to support Wegmans’ Mid-Atlantic stores.