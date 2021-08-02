REBusinessOnline

Wegmans to Open 82,000 SF Grocery Store at 770 Broadway in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Regional grocer Wegmans will open an 82,000-square-foot store at 770 Broadway in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan. RIPCO Real Estate LLC represented Wegmans in the negotiations for the 30-year lease. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) owns the 1.2 million-square-foot building, which occupies a full city block. The opening, which will be the first for Wegmans in New York City since the debut of the Brooklyn Navy Yard store in October 2019, is scheduled for the second half of 2023.

