YARDLEY, PA. — Regional grocer Wegmans will open an 88,000-square-foot store in Yardley, about 30 miles northeast of Philadelphia, with plans to hire about 400 people on full- and part-time bases. The site is located within the Prickett Preserve mixed-use development, and the store offers a selection of approximately 1,200 wines and 500 beers and ciders. The store, which will open in March, is Wegmans’ second in Bucks County.