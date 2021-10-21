REBusinessOnline

Wegmans to Open 84,000 SF Store in Northwest D.C.

Posted on by in Development, District of Columbia, Retail, Southeast

Wegmans

Wegmans Wisconsin Ave. is part of the $640 million City Ridge development, which includes commercial, residential and retail facilities.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wegmans Food Markets is opening its first store in Northwest Washington, D.C. at City Ridge. Located at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Rodman Street, the Wegmans Wisconsin Ave. store will be part of the historic building formerly occupied by Fannie Mae’s headquarters. Roadside Development and North America Sekisui House LLC are the developers of the City Ridge development.

Wegmans Wisconsin Ave. is part of the $640 million City Ridge development, which includes commercial, residential and retail facilities. The 84,000-square-foot Wegmans supermarket will include a Market Café, coffee shop and the casual restaurant called The Burger Bar. The store site will include parking below and residential units above. The new store is slated to open in the summer of 2022.

Wegmans plans to employ approximately 450 people at the City Ridge location, including 150 full-time positions.

Wegmans now operates 106 stores in seven states and has more than 50,000 employees chainwide. The company is set to open three Mid-Atlantic locations in 2022: in Alexandria, Va.; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, Del.

