CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA. — Wegmans, a grocer based in upstate New York, has announced plans to open its first Pittsburgh-area store. An opening date was not announced, but the store will span 115,000 square feet and will be located on a 13-acre site on Cool Springs Drive in Cranberry Township, a northern suburb of the Steel City. Wegmans plans to hire between 400 and 500 full- and part-time employees to staff the new store.