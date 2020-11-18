REBusinessOnline

Wegmans to Open Two New Grocery Stores in North Carolina Next Spring Totaling 203,000 SF

Posted on by in Development, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

WAKE FOREST AND CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Wegmans will open two new grocery stores in 2021 in Wake Forest and Chapel Hill. The New York-based grocer plans to add 500 full-time jobs and nearly 900 total jobs at the two stores. The store in Wake Forest will span 104,000 square feet and will house 200 full-time employees. The property, located at 11051 Ligon Mill Road, is expected to open in May.

The asset in Chapel Hill is expected to open in late February and will house 300 full-time jobs. The store will span 99,000 square feet and is situated at 1810 Fordham Blvd.

Also, in North Carolina, a Wegmans in Cary recently sold for $34.9 million.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  