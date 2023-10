CARTERET, N.J. — Weida Freight Systems, a third-party logistics firm based in Hong Kong, has signed a 188,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Carteret. Weida Freight is taking space at Crow Holdings at Carteret, a newly built, 1.2 million-square-foot development. Jules Nissim, Stan Danzig and Kimberly Bach of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Crow Holdings, in the lease negotiations. Jimo Liu of Avison Young represented the tenant.