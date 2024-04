WESTLAKE, TEXAS — Weider Fitness & Health has signed a 5,500-square-foot office lease in the North Texas city of Westlake. The space is located within The Terraces, an eight-building, 1.1 million-square-foot development that was originally constructed as a campus for IBM and recently underwent a $25 million repositioning. Haley Hullett of JLL represented the landlord, Chicago-based Glenstar, which bought the property in 2019, in the lease negotiations.