Weidner Acquires 337-Unit Apartment Community in Rogers, Arkansas
ROGERS, ARK. — Weidner Apartment Homes has purchased 49 West Apartments, a multifamily community comprising 325,507 square feet of rentable space in the northwestern Arkansas city of Rogers. Built in 2020, the property sits on 20.7 acres and features 337 units in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community — which was built by S+K Development — include a clubhouse, fitness center, indoor and outdoor lounges, pool, onsite fishing pond, pet washing stations and play area, valet trash services and a basketball court. The sales price was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.