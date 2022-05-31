Weidner Acquires 644-Unit Harmony Hills Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Harmony Hill Apartments in Rowlett totals 644 units.

ROWLETT, TEXAS — Seattle-based Weidner Apartment Homes has acquired Harmony Hill, a 644-unit multifamily development located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Rowlett. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, built-in desks and covered balconies. Amenities include two pools, an entertainment and media room, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, a coworking lounge, dog park, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Kevin O’Boyle of CBRE brokered the deal. The seller was Huffines Communities. The property traded off-market for an undisclosed price.