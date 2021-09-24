Weidner Apartment Homes Sells Accolade Multifamily Property in Phoenix to Knightvest Capital for $155M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Phoenix, Accolade features 548 apartments, four swimming pools, two spas and a resident clubhouse and leasing office.

PHOENIX — Weidner Apartment Homes has completed the disposition of Accolade, an apartment community in Phoenix. Knightvest Capital acquired the asset for $155 million, or $282,847 per unit.

Constructed in 1984 on 28 acres, Accolade features 548 apartments, four swimming pools, two spas, a resident clubhouse, leasing office, open-air conference room and cybercafé. Apartments offer full-size washers/dryers, wood-style vinyl flooring, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.